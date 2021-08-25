Analysts Offer Predictions for Icosavax Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Icosavax in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chikere expects that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Icosavax’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ICVX. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ ICVX opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. Icosavax has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

