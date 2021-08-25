Analysts Expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to post sales of $3.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.35 billion. W.W. Grainger posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $12.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $12.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.62 billion to $14.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow W.W. Grainger.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. FMR LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after acquiring an additional 369,569 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,659,000 after buying an additional 245,712 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,495.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,896,000 after buying an additional 214,244 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after buying an additional 150,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after buying an additional 144,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $430.99. 199,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $445.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $337.25 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.