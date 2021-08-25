Analysts Expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to announce $8.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.51 billion. The Travelers Companies posted sales of $8.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year sales of $34.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.83 billion to $34.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $35.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.97 billion to $36.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.36.

NYSE TRV traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $162.58. 1,034,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $163.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

