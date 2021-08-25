Analysts Expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to announce $2.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $5.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $44.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 million to $109.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $96.09 million, with estimates ranging from $44.76 million to $149.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MIRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.61.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $797,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $1,570,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,163 shares of company stock worth $2,548,289. 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $190,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MIRM traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,926. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.75. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

