Analysts Expect Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inotiv.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%.

NOTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,623,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inotiv by 1,797.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 602,245 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,126,000. Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOTV stock opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $412.52 million, a PE ratio of -64.80 and a beta of 2.13. Inotiv has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $31.98.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

