Analysts Expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Will Post Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30. EPAM Systems posted earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $11.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,504 shares of company stock worth $10,084,239. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM traded down $9.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $623.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,393. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $301.67 and a 12 month high of $642.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $555.62.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.