Analysts Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $292.78 Million

Analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce sales of $292.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $283.47 million and the highest is $297.90 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $198.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $950.94 million, a P/E ratio of -41.23, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.03. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $63.42.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

