Analysts Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to Post -$2.65 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will announce earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.20) and the highest is ($1.94). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($3.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($12.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.78) to ($10.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($7.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.68) to ($4.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after acquiring an additional 919,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,460,000 after acquiring an additional 908,024 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,082,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,345,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,350,000 after buying an additional 428,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BHVN traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $125.97. The company had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,424. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.66. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $132.91.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

