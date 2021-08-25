Wall Street analysts expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). AutoWeb reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%.

AUTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.95. AutoWeb has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 107.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 109,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the second quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

