Analysts Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.02 Billion

Analysts predict that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will announce $85.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.58 billion and the highest is $87.50 billion. Apple reported sales of $64.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $367.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $366.03 billion to $369.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $383.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $374.46 billion to $396.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $149.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $151.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

