Analysts Anticipate Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report earnings per share of $1.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.29. Wintrust Financial reported earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $6.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.81. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $87.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Earnings History and Estimates for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

