Analysts Anticipate Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $328.83 Million

Brokerages expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will post sales of $328.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $361.27 million and the lowest is $300.14 million. Wheaton Precious Metals reported sales of $307.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.58. The company had a trading volume of 71,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,584. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

