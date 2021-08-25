Analysts Anticipate Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.26. Viasat reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Viasat.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VSAT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,321,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,077,000 after buying an additional 313,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Viasat by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $275,326,000 after buying an additional 63,217 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Viasat by 12.1% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,521,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,685,000 after acquiring an additional 271,747 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 4.7% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,378,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $118,547,000 after acquiring an additional 106,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 22.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,292,000 after acquiring an additional 329,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Viasat stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,404. Viasat has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 112.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 93.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viasat (VSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.