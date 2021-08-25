Analysts Anticipate HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.16. HomeStreet reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $40.61. 1,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,895. The company has a market cap of $844.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.98. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In related news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in HomeStreet by 321.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.