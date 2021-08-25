Analysts Anticipate Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $270,000.00

Brokerages predict that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will announce $270,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $350,000.00. Gevo reported sales of $190,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $1.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 million to $1.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ GEVO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,005,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,726,152. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 3.32. Gevo has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a current ratio of 15.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Gevo by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,374,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gevo by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gevo by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,453,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,696 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gevo by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,232,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,525,000 after purchasing an additional 662,633 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gevo by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,513 shares during the period. 23.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

