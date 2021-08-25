Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.610-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $166.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,651. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.85.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.29.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

