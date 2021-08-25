Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Insider Sells $55,495.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) insider Samantha Prout sold 5,045 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $55,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,767. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on FOLD shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

