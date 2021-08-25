Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 0.9% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.75. The stock had a trading volume of 91,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,768. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

