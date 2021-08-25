Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $224.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.08. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $127.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

