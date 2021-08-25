AMG National Trust Bank Invests $203,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.42. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,361,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,097 shares of company stock worth $1,682,137. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

