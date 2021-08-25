AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will report earnings per share of $2.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.44 and the lowest is $2.31. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings of $1.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.07 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.78.

Shares of ABC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.08. The stock had a trading volume of 21,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,037. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total value of $1,518,994.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,855 shares in the company, valued at $23,984,411.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,077 shares of company stock worth $12,106,814 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.