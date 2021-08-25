Ameriprise Financial Inc. Takes $168,000 Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ASE Technology by 9,103.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,579,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,148 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $738,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASX stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. Research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.3017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.93%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASX shares. Nomura downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.