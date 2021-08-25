Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 37,008 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 51.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,008 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

SNCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.86.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $58,449.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNCR opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $237.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. Research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.