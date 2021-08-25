Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $149,000 Holdings in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enel Américas by 31.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,570,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,549 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Enel Américas by 673.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,295,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,482 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Enel Américas in the first quarter worth $4,815,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Enel Américas in the first quarter worth $4,653,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Enel Américas in the first quarter worth $3,146,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

Shares of ENIA opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. Enel Américas S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $8.88.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Enel Américas had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Enel Américas

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.