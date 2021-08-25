Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,041 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 663,955 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. 50.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

BVN opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.29 and a beta of 0.72. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.