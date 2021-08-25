Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 30.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 8.0% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFGP opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03. Micro Focus International plc has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

