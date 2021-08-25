American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 866.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,922,000 after acquiring an additional 911,406 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1,914.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,419,000 after purchasing an additional 313,280 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $30,909,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,171,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,731,000 after acquiring an additional 169,421 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Shares of AWK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,197. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $185.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.73.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.603 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

