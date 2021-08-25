American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP) Stock Price Up 0.4%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.26 and last traded at $26.95. Approximately 7,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 16,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Finance Trust stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

American Finance Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFINP)

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

