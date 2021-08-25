American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP) Stock Price Up 0.4%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.26 and last traded at $26.95. Approximately 7,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 16,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.85.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.
American Finance Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFINP)
American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.
