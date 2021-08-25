Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Given New $91.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEE. Barclays lifted their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.83.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $87.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Ameren has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.38. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.27.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 28,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

