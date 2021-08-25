Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Chapman Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 7.5% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,305.78 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,470.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

