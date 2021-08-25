Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to report sales of $7.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.07 million. Alpine Income Property Trust posted sales of $5.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $26.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 million to $28.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $36.87 million, with estimates ranging from $34.63 million to $40.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINE. TheStreet cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.24 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $114,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 21.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 81,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $798,000. 40.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PINE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 56,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,451. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $209.16 million, a PE ratio of 114.94 and a beta of 0.99. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.30%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

