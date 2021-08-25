Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.22 Million

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to report sales of $7.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.07 million. Alpine Income Property Trust posted sales of $5.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $26.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 million to $28.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $36.87 million, with estimates ranging from $34.63 million to $40.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINE. TheStreet cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.24 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $114,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 21.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 81,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $798,000. 40.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PINE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 56,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,451. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $209.16 million, a PE ratio of 114.94 and a beta of 0.99. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.30%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.