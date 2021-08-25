Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.74

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.74 and traded as high as C$0.76. Alphamin Resources shares last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 148,781 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$860.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In related news, Director Brendon Howard Jones purchased 84,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,957.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 634,240 shares in the company, valued at C$404,010.88.

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the extraction and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company's flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project. It has five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

