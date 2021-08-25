Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,739,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,805,623 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial makes up approximately 1.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.74% of Ally Financial worth $136,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 376.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $138,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.38. 48,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,468. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.25. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.