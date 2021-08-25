Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of Nexstar Media Group worth $7,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,420,000 after buying an additional 322,469 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,051,000 after buying an additional 339,198 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 708,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,138,000 after buying an additional 124,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,993,000 after buying an additional 94,182 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

NXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

