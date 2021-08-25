Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes Position in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 269,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MPB opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $301.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.31. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 24.69%. Analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

MPB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

