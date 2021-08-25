Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,000 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.21% of Assured Guaranty worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at $245,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AGO opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

