Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.92 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 330,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 69,069,480.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,906,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,362,000 after buying an additional 6,906,948 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,310,000 after buying an additional 6,067,887 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,404,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,810,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 159.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,260,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,946,000 after buying an additional 3,235,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -63.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

