Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.00

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 32.40 ($0.42), with a volume of 384456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.42).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £207.94 million and a P/E ratio of 32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:AGY)

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

