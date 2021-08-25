Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Emily Peterson Alva Acquires 1,650 Shares of Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $49,863. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ALKS opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 143.10, a PEG ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alkermes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 19.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alkermes by 18.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 15,286.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

