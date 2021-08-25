Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alico were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alico during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Alico by 1,445.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alico during the 1st quarter worth $600,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alico during the 1st quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Alico by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 200,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 36,553 shares during the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $278.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.51. Alico, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $38.58.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. On average, analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently -833.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALCO shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

