Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 373,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,600,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.30.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $171.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $466.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $152.80 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

