Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle Sells 25,000 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,447,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Stephen Trundle sold 11,575 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total transaction of $930,630.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Stephen Trundle sold 8,425 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $672,315.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Stephen Trundle sold 21,063 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $1,722,742.77.

On Friday, May 28th, Stephen Trundle sold 12,561 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $1,029,625.17.

Shares of ALRM opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.67. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 94.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 5.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

