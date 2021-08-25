Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle Sells 25,000 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,447,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 7th, Stephen Trundle sold 11,575 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total transaction of $930,630.00.
- On Friday, June 4th, Stephen Trundle sold 8,425 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $672,315.00.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Stephen Trundle sold 21,063 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $1,722,742.77.
- On Friday, May 28th, Stephen Trundle sold 12,561 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $1,029,625.17.
Shares of ALRM opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.67. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $108.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 2.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 94.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 5.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.
About Alarm.com
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
