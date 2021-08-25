Aitra (AITRA) Price Down 40.3% This Week

Aitra (CURRENCY:AITRA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Aitra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aitra has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and $21.00 worth of Aitra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aitra has traded down 40.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00122265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00155222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,485.15 or 0.99842260 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.14 or 0.01007432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.62 or 0.06590844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aitra Profile

Aitra’s total supply is 6,406,731 coins and its circulating supply is 6,039,656 coins. Aitra’s official website is aitra.io . Aitra’s official Twitter account is @AitraOfficial

Aitra Coin Trading

