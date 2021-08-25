Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AFLYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of AFLYY stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,591. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.89. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance and other air transport related activities such as catering and charter services. Air France-KLM was founded on April 23, 1947 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

