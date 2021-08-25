AIA Group Ltd Takes $227,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,222,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $243,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 16.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 16.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMP opened at $268.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $141.82 and a one year high of $273.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.