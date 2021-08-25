AIA Group Ltd Invests $325,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,997,000 after acquiring an additional 436,928 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after acquiring an additional 360,098 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 700.0% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,748,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $212.59 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $139.80 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.33. The company has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

