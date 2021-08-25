AIA Group Ltd Invests $255,000 in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 156,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $182.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.91 and a 1 year high of $187.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.69.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.89.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

