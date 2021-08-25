AIA Group Ltd Invests $247,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Snap by 361.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 187,950 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 7.7% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Snap by 22.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 429,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after acquiring an additional 77,745 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $515,033.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,840,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 312,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $25,000,251.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,480,122 shares of company stock worth $455,743,687 over the last quarter.

SNAP opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.33 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $80.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.