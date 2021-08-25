AIA Group Ltd Buys Shares of 816 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 816 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $405.80 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $415.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.07.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

