AIA Group Ltd Buys New Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 816 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $202,758,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $143,990,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $113,414,000 after acquiring an additional 269,901 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $313,560,000 after acquiring an additional 212,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,647,004,000 after acquiring an additional 139,207 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.07.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $405.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.86. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $415.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

